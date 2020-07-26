Former CDC principal: opening schools is easy, & # 39; keeping them open & # 39; it's 'the hard part'

Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden said that while children may not experience the coronavirus to the same extent as adults, there are still many unknowns about how they are affected and having children in school this fall could prove to be difficult in some places.

In an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Frieden raised concerns about whether or not opening schools will be safe for faculty and staff, as well as for families of students, but said that in areas where keeping case numbers low can be safe.

OWNERS OF THE NEW GYM JERSEY AGAINST THE FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 SHUTDOWN: "WE REFUSE TO BE BLOCKED AND HARASSED"

"One thing we know is that children are much less likely to become seriously ill from COVID, about a thousand times less likely than adults," he said. "Also, the severity of COVID is quite similar to the severity of a seasonal flu for children. But that's only part of the equation. What about staff, what about teachers, what about people in children's homes, grandparents, others, that these children could infect?

Frieden noted that the recently released CDC guidelines say that if the risk is low in a community, schools could operate safely, but maintaining a safe environment could be difficult.

“The bottom line is that any community can open schools. The difficult part is opening and keeping them open, and only a community that controls COVID and carefully opens schools can do it. ”

Frieden also said there is "uncertainty" regarding the rates at which children can transmit COVID to adults. He said children "may be less likely" to spread the virus, but there is insufficient evidence to know for sure.

FRANCE PREPARES FOR SECOND WAVE POTENTIAL AS CORONAVIRUS CREEP BACK UP

"What we do know is that if you have a lot of COVID in the community, you are going to have a lot of COVID in school."

To better protect a community, Frieden said cases must be tracked and contained quickly because he does not imagine that COVID-19 will soon disappear. He said that, at best, a vaccine could be available next year, if it is developed effectively and safely.

"Unless it's an island and capable of fully maintaining it, the best case scenario is a community that quickly finds cases and quickly stops them, and avoids the kind of explosive spread we've had in the US." Frieden noted that places where bars and restaurants have been open have seen spills that seem to come from those establishments, and that cities and states must decide what's more important: keeping those businesses going or waiting for the kids to go. back to school this fall?

"In the Northeast, we've basically made that decision, cases are still low, and if it's kept low, we can start some kind of in-person education in many communities in the fall," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CDC Principal Dr. Robert R. Redfield said when the new guidelines were released Thursday that it was vital for schools to reopen in September, but added that there should be a greater sense of vigilance and practicality among students, teachers and administrators.

"It is vitally important for our public health to open schools this fall," he explained. “The CDC resources released today will help parents, teachers, and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as we begin this school year. I know this has been a difficult time for the families of our nation. School closings have disrupted the normal ways of life for children and parents, and have had negative consequences for the health of our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to reopen safely and protect the most vulnerable. "

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.