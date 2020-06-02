Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Calls Trump Church Photo Shoot

His comments come after Trump declared himself "his president of law and order" on Monday night and promised to restore order to American streets using the military if widespread violence is not quelled.

"If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said in the Rose Garden of the White House.

"We must, as citizens, tackle head on the issue of police brutality and sustained injustices against the African American community. We must, as citizens, support and defend the right – indeed, the solemn obligation – to assemble peacefully and be heard." they are not mutually exclusive activities, "Mullen wrote.

"And none of these activities will be made easier or safer by excessively aggressive use of our active, military, or National Guard service," he continued.

"The United States has a long and, to be fair, sometimes troubled history of using the military to enforce national law. The problem for us today is not whether this authority exists, but whether it will be administered wisely."

Peaceful protesters outside the gates of the White House dispersed with gas just before Trump's speech on Monday, and police also used sudden explosions and rubber bullets, apparently so that Trump could visit a nearby church.

He remained in the bricked-up building for a few minutes before returning to the White House.

Mullen wrote that the episode "sickened him" and that Trump's response to protests nationwide has brought the United States to "a tipping point."

"Too many foreign and domestic policy options have been militarized; too many military missions have been politicized," he said.

"This is not the time for stunts. It is time for leadership."