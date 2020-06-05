Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Richard Myers: "I'm glad I didn't have to advise this President"







"I'm glad I don't have to advise this president," Myers, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George W. Bush, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "I am sure that senior military leadership is finding it really difficult these days to provide good military advice."

His scathing remarks come as the President leans on his strong-man approach to the death protests last month of George Floyd , a 46-year-old African American man, while in police custody in Minneapolis. On Monday, Trump declared himself "his president of law and order," as peaceful protesters outside the White House gates dispersed with gas, sudden explosions, and rubber bullets, apparently so that the president could visit a nearby church.

Myers, now president of Kansas State University, said Thursday that the episode filled him with "utter sadness."

"As I understand it, that was a peaceful protest that was disrupted by force, and that is not right," he said. "That shouldn't happen in the United States. And I was sad. I mean, we should all be shedding tears for that particular act."

In recent days, Trump has faced an unprecedented revolt by the elite corps of former military leaders and presidents over his response to the protests. Trump's former defense secretary James Mattis punished the president on Wednesday as "the first president in my life not to try to unite the American people" and General John Allen , a retired four-star Navy general, warned that Trump's actions "may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment." The change, Allen wrote, "will have to come from the bottom up. Because in the White House, no one is home." Even current defense secretary Mark Esper rejected the use of active duty military forces in a law enforcement role on Wednesday, comments that put him shaky ground with the White House. Speaking from the podium in the Pentagon meeting room, Esper said: "The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and extreme situations . "We are not in one of those situations right now. I don't support invoking the Law of the insurrection ". Myers stressed Thursday that while he does not usually speak publicly of current events, "people are doing what the Constitution allows" and that should be protected. "There is something about the Constitution, you know, all the power in the Constitution is described in Articles I and II, and they go to civilians," he said. "So I think that even a former military officer, a former high-ranking military officer, I still respect civil authority."





