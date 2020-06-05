Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Richard Myers: "I'm glad I didn't have to advise this President"

"I'm glad I don't have to advise this president," Myers, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George W. Bush, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "I am sure that senior military leadership is finding it really difficult these days to provide good military advice."
Myers, now president of Kansas State University, said Thursday that the episode filled him with "utter sadness."
"As I understand it, that was a peaceful protest that was disrupted by force, and that is not right," he said. "That shouldn't happen in the United States. And I was sad. I mean, we should all be shedding tears for that particular act."
In recent days, Trump has faced an unprecedented revolt by the elite corps of former military leaders and presidents over his response to the protests.
The change, Allen wrote, "will have to come from the bottom up. Because in the White House, no one is home."
Speaking from the podium in the Pentagon meeting room, Esper said: "The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort, and only in the most urgent and extreme situations .
Myers stressed Thursday that while he does not usually speak publicly of current events, "people are doing what the Constitution allows" and that should be protected.
"There is something about the Constitution, you know, all the power in the Constitution is described in Articles I and II, and they go to civilians," he said.
"So I think that even a former military officer, a former high-ranking military officer, I still respect civil authority."