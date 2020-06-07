Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warns that military use against protests could sink public confidence to the level of the Vietnam era

Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.), Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke strongly against the idea of ​​bringing in the military to quell violent protests in the US. Warning that such a move could sink public confidence in the military to levels not seen in more than 50 years.

Mullen spoke to "Fox News Sunday" days after publishing an op-ed in The Atlantic, in which he said he was "sick" from using the National Guard to clear a crowd of Lafayette Square for a presidential photo shoot. . He firmly stated that the military should never be used against the American people.

"The potential use of our army to fight our own people, spread out on the streets and, to use a phrase the Secretary of Defense used, dominate in battle space: we have an army to fight our enemies, not our own people, "Mullen said. "And our military should never be called upon to fight our own people as enemies of the state. And that, frankly, to me really overturned it."

Speaking about the current political climate, Mullen recalled 1968 and the period after the murders of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, as the Vietnam War continued and public opinion of the military was low.

"I see this revival, and a war, frankly, where the United States Army lost the respect and trust of the American people," Mullen recalled. "We have recovered it. And in a very short time, if we got into conflict on our own streets, there is a great possibility that we will lose that trust that has taken us more than 50 years to restore."

Mullen said he has spoken to minorities currently serving in the military, saying they are "desperate" and "distraught" at a time when the president suggested using them to combat violence as Americans protest against racism and police brutality. . He called for more minority representation in the military leadership, specifically more "black leaders at the four-star level."