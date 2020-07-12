Former child stars reveal sexual abuse, emotional trauma from Hollywood

For Todd Bridges, it all started with "Sanford and Son". Recalling the biting comedy about a junk dealer and his offspring, the San Francisco native told The Post: “He wanted to be like Redd Foxx. I wanted to be on television. "

He got what he wanted at age 13, playing big brother Willis Jackson in the sitcom "Diff’rent Strokes." which ran between 1978 and 1986. But like most of the former child actors featured in the new documentary "Showbiz Kids," which premiered on HBO Tuesday, it also got more than it bargained for, and not in a good way .

After commercial work that included Parkay's first margarine commercial, Bridges landed the "Strokes" concert. But he also had to deal with the consequences of team members who stole money, a sexually aggressive publicist and systemic racism: "They pointed a gun at me when I was 12 years old; an officer told me that my bike had been stolen."

After learning to drive, he added: “The same officers detained me every day for four years. And when I complained, it got worse. They accused me of stealing my own car. "

The odds of Bridges succeeding were bleak, according to the document, each year about 20,000 kids audition for Hollywood acting jobs and 95 percent don't get a single one, but the likelihood of thriving after growing up on the small screen was still more difficult.

"If you're going to be in show business as a kid, make sure you have a secondary business as an adult," said Bridges. Now 55, he went through difficult times, including a crack addiction and a criminal assault arrest, before cleaning up and relaunching his career with recurring roles on shows like "Everybody Hates Chris," which was created by Chris Rock.

Acting is a fictional life, and you have to discover real life. I can deal with both. But I prefer real life, "said Bridges.

That may be easy to say once you're an adult, but as a child in the limelight, the rigors of business can be difficult, especially if you weren't there by choice.

More than one artist in the documentary talks about the pressures of fulfilling his parents' stardom ambitions.

Wil Wheaton, who became famous for his role in the hit 1986 film "Stand By Me," reveals in the document that his mother pushed him to center stage with his own dreams of fame. "It was never my idea," he said. "I don't know a 7-year-old boy who says he wants to go to work."

Evan Rachel Wood, who starred in the sexually provocative "13" when she "was 14, about to become a woman," speaks in the document about growing up in a small-town acting family. Not going ahead with his career was hardly an option. "It would be disappointing for people if they didn't want to do this because they were talented," said Wood, 32. "If I hadn't wanted to do this, the vibe would have been 'what a waste'. I didn't feel like I could stop because it was good. So I did."

The discomfort of all this can be palpable. "Acting scared the hell out of me, straight out," said Henry Thomas, who is lovingly remembered for his "E.T." Representation of Elliot. "I peed my pants the first time I was in the limelight."

Alex Winter, now 55, who directed "Showbiz Kids," can relate to the ups and downs his subjects discuss on camera.

Best known for his portrayal of Bill S. Preston, Esq., Opposite Keanu Reeves in "Bill and Ted & # 39; s Excellent Adventure", he started on stage, co-starring at an early age in "The King and I", "Peter Pan "And other shows on and off Broadway.

"It was a fantasy come true," said Winter, who is not featured in his documentary ("I would have gotten past the movie"). "All the Broadway giants would be backstage every night. It was an incredible memory. "

But, he revealed, it was also a nightmare time. During a show run, Winter, who was then about 12 years old, was sexually abused by an adult. That was in the late 1970s and, as was the norm, it was silent. "I didn't feel safe talking about it for 25 years," Winter said, adding that the incidents left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. "You keep (the experience) compartmentalized and it is destroyed (drugs, alcohol, suicide) or you get help, you process what happened and put the pieces back together."

Explaining that he spent years working on the latter, Winter added that appearing in "Bill & Ted" in 1990 was truly therapeutic. "My character was so childish that I was able to take advantage of an innocent moment"

he said.

"People think of Bill and Ted as drug addicts, but they are actually (like) incredibly innocent 9-year-olds."

Trauma for showbiz children is not limited to physical intrusions. Sometimes the damage can be psychological and virtually invisible to guardians. "Suddenly I felt like a product that needed to be monitored and fixed and I had to present myself in a certain way," Wood recalls in the documentary. "My voice was getting quieter and quieter."

She added: “No one asked me how I was. My emotional state was equated with my career performance. "Because of" the way (she) was raised, "Wood now goes far to keep her young son with his ex, former child actor Jamie Bell, out of the Public and offline eye: "If he doesn't want his image out there, I don't want to explain it to him," Wood said of his son.

The parents of some kids in show business don't always have their children's best interests at heart. Imagine your family making professional decisions that could change the course of your entire future, or even ruin it.

That almost happened to Wheaton, who "got into a horror movie because the producers threw a lot of money at (my family) and hung up on a trip to Rome."

He remembered being heartbroken when Roger Ebert trashed his performance on the 1984 romantic comedy flop "Buddy System." As he explains in the documentary: “People forget that they are not just talking about an actor; they're talking about a boy. "

Mara Wilson, who starred in "Matilda" and alongside Robin Williams in "Mrs. Doubtfire" in the mid-1990s, was intimidated in a particularly cruel manner. “People Photoshopd me in child porn. . . and called me ugly online; They made fun of me for going through puberty, "said Wilson, now 32, who recalls that she had a special gift as a child actress: the ability to cry when ordered." I felt too vulnerable. So I disappeared ( of acting) I'll never be a top-notch actor and I'm happy with that. "

Having left the central stage at around 12 noon, he went to boarding school, studied theater, and graduated from New York University, where he focused on dramaturgy.

These days, Wilson is opting for a less impactful Hollywood career: she is the author of the memoirs “Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, "and it focuses on doing the dubbing work.

As for Winter, though he will appear in "Bill & Ted Face the Music," a sequel to the 30-year-old movie that made him a star, he now spends most of his time falling behind. the camera, creating documentaries on topics ranging from the Silk Road online black market to Frank Zappa.

By doing "Showbiz Kids," Winter said, he discovered a universality of experience he hadn't expected. "It was cathartic," he explained about the direction of the document, which, he added, was made viable by the #MeToo confessional movement. "I did not expect to discover that the experiences of Diana (Serra Cary)," a star girl of the 1920s who supported her family and watched her career end after her father infuriated a studio executive, "would be the same as mine . "

He also confirmed something for the father of three children: "I am not putting my children in the industry."