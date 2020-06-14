Former CNN presenter Soledad O & # 39; Brien: Network executive told her to only have the "right kind" of black guests

Former CNN anchor Soledad O & # 39; Brien made surprising claims Saturday that a network executive once told her she could only have the "right kind" of black guests on her show.

Reacting to the controversy that rocked ABC News over the weekend, O & # 39; Brien reflected on her time on CNN and indicated that a network executive discouraged her from sitting with black radio host Roland Martin.

"This is an interesting read. It reminds me of the CNN executive who told me, 'Roland Martin is not the' right kind 'of a black person'. She didn't want me to book it on my program. L ", tweeted O & # 39; Brien.

The tweet included an "L" at the end, though it's unclear if that alluded to the unidentified CNN executive or a typo.

He added that according to the network's executive, New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, who was a frequent guest of hers, was the "right black guy."

Blow, who is now a CNN contributor, reacted to O & # 39; Brien's claim about him on Sunday.

"I don't know how to take this talk of 'good nigger' …" wrote Blow.

Martin also spoke up, tweeting "the internal emails I had to find on CNN would surprise people" and told Blow, "the emails about me said by certain people there behind closed doors …"

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

O & # 39; Brien, who left CNN in 2013 after 10 years on the network, was responding to an astonishing report from Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post presenting damning accusations against Barbara Fedida, director of talent at ABC News, and her treatment of black journalists on the net.

In 2018, during a contentious meeting on "Good Morning America" ​​presenter Robin Roberts' contract renewal, Fedida "asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn't as if the network was asking Roberts to & # 39; pick cotton & # 39; ".

Fedida also reportedly referred to "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin as "low rent."

Another source told Ali about a comment Fedida said about then-ABC News reporter Kendis Gibson, a black presenter, that ABC "spends more on toilet paper than we would on it."

According to the report, Fedida would also refer to women as "c — s" openly in the office.

Ali wrote that he had spoken to "34 sources over the course of six months" consisting of current and former ABC News staff.

"To say she is an abusive figure is an understatement," a former ABC News member told the Huffington Post.

In a statement to Fox News, ABC News said: "There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while conducting a thorough and thorough investigation. These allegations do not represent values ​​and culture. from ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace. "

Fedida said through his lawyer: "Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for greater diversity in network news. Building a news division where everyone can prosper has been my life's mission. I am proud from my decades of hiring, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that record is well documented and undeniable. "