Former CNN producer Brian Stelter debates media coronavirus coverage

CNN producer-turned-Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer clashed with CNN media expert Brian Stelter over the weekend over the lack of coronavirus concerns in the media amid coverage of the protests at the national level.

The coronavirus pandemic received wall-to-wall coverage by mainstream media until it was overtaken by mass protests over the death in custody of George Floyd that have sparked protests across the country. Krakauer took to Twitter over the weekend to point out that the same media that berated bathers for going out in the midst of the pandemic now largely ignore COVID-19's concerns when it comes to protesters.

“We know that the media leans to the left; this is beyond politics. I'm not sure anything eroded public confidence more than the last 10 days. Going from roaming beaches to embarrassing some people for not socially distancing themselves from covering thousands without mentioning the coronavirus is impressive, ”Krakauer tweeted.

Stelter, who has become known as the media "living room monitor", injected himself into the conversation and accused Krakauer of having an agenda against the media.

"Where do you get these stories from? Coronavirus has been discussed every day in protest coverage, ”wrote Stelter. "" The coronavirus is not mentioned "is a lie to advance your agenda against the media."

Krakauer, a former CNN senior digital producer, regularly writes that his goal is to improve the state of the media in the United States. He is now the publisher and founder of Fourth Watch, a media watchdog newsletter.

"There is nothing against the media; I wish it were different, because I do not want erosion in the institutions that I love," Krakauer replied. "So far, CNN has mentioned the coronavirus twice in connection with the wall-to-wall protests they are covering. During primetime last night, it wasn't mentioned once. "

Krakauer then pointed out that there are many signs that the mainstream media has changed its narrative.

"In connection with these protests, which I think are valuable and supportive, but by the previous definition in the media are 'super propagators' events, the coronavirus has essentially disappeared," he wrote.

Krakauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other critics have echoed Krakauer, noting that the media have largely dismissed concerns of social estrangement when it comes to mass protests, after highlighting those concerns when it comes to protests against the restrictions associated with the closure. economic at the national level.

"When it was politically convenient, the media embarrassed and attacked people who wanted to reopen their stores or even meet on the beach," Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News this week. past when protesters took to the streets. America. "The media are no longer concerned with social distancing, because the media sympathizes with (the protesters)."