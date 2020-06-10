Former cop who killed a black teenager in 1994 loses his college job after outrage

A New Jersey university official lost his job after a renewed scandal over his fatal murder of a black teenager in 1994 while working as a police officer.

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said Monday the school will not renew the contract for Office of Emergency Management director Peter Amico at a meeting of the board of trustees on Wednesday.

In his statement, Houshmand drew "national attention to matters of social justice and police matters."

The announcement came after a Change.org petition calling for Amico's firing for the shooting garnered support.

On April 17, 1994, while on duty as a Glassboro police officer, Amico, then 29, answered a domestic call at a home and shot and killed El Tarmaine "L.T.", 14. Sanders

Family friends said the boy's mother called police because she had been fighting with her 17-year-old cousin and chasing him with a knife, PhillyVoice reported.

Amico said Sanders lunged at him with the knife and claimed self-defense.

The boy's death sparked protests and vigils. A year later, the Gloucester County Police Awards Committee awarded Amico an award for "combat with an armed assailant," further infuriating the Black community of Glassboro, according to the report.

A Gloucester County grand jury declined to press charges against Amico and the US Department of Justice. USA It took no action after an investigation into whether the child's civil rights were violated.

Amico, now 55, continued to work in the police department until his retirement in 2009. He joined the university as a full-time employee next year.

Since 2013, he had been the director of Rowan's office responsible for preparing and responding to emergencies.

"Given the circumstances of Amico's employment prior to serving in college and the necessarily thorough evaluation of Rowan's institutional commitment to racial justice and equity, Amico's employment will be suspended," Houshmand said in the statement.

The petition calling for the expulsion of Amico, which obtained some 3,500 signatures, said his hiring was "a disgusting insult to the Sanders family and to African-Americans everywhere."

The boy's mother, Delores Sanders, celebrated the news that Amico's contract would not be renewed in Facebook posts, and changed her profile picture to say "Justice for The Tee."

"26 long years. You reap what you sow in God's time, "he wrote." This is only the beginning. "

Amico did not answer a call from The Post on Tuesday night.