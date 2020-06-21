Former Cubs All-Star Addison Russell signs deal to play in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will seek to rebuild his career abroad after signing a one-year, $ 530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Russell, 26, was excluded from the Cubs' list in December after the major league club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent a year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Russell was suspended for 40 games at the start of the 2019 season after a series of accusations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. When he returned to the Cubs in May of that year, Russell hit a career record of .237 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs.

Heroes general manager Kim Chi-hyun told Yonhap News Agency that they did their background work on Russell and spoke to their agent Scott Boras.

Russell, who hit 21 home runs and drove 95 runs during his 2016 All-Star season, will play at shortstop and second base, Yonhap reported. He will take the place of Taylor Motter's list.