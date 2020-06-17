Former Cy Young winner Mike McCormick dies at 81

Lifetime Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, died. He was 81 years old.

The Giants say McCormick died Saturday at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956-71 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA and his greatest accomplishments came with the Giants.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mike McCormick, a true knight and giant forever," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. Like many Giant fans, I have many fond childhood memories of watching Mike pitch at Candlestick Park, and then I was blessed to call him my friend for the past 30 years. As a member of the inaugural San Francisco Giants team in 1958, Mike helped establish baseball on the west coast and then played a major role in the legendary Giants teams of the 1960s, becoming the first San pitcher. Francisco to win a Cy Young Award. "

McCormick signed with the Giants as a 17-year-old "bonus baby" in 1956 for $ 50,000, requiring him to give up the minors early in his career. He recorded 50 wins before his 23rd birthday and was the youngest player to reach that milestone until Dwight Gooden broke that record in 1986.

He had his biggest impact on the franchise after moving from New York to San Francisco in 1958. He recorded at least 10 wins each year between 1958 and 1961 and led the National League with a 2.70 ERA in 1960 when he was named All-Star for the first time. twice in his career.

McCormick was traded to Baltimore after the 1962 season and fought for four seasons in the American League with the Orioles and Washington.

The senators traded him to the Giants after the 1966 season and he had a remarkable recovery campaign. He went 22-10, leading the league in victories, and posted a 2.85 ERA. He completed 14 games and five shutouts and was the first San Francisco pitcher to win the Cy Young Award.

He won 23 combined games the following two seasons before being traded to the Yankees during the 1970 season. He then spent his last season with the Royals.

McCormick is recognized as the player who hit the 500th home run in history with a pitcher in the majors and also gave up Hank Aaron's 500th homer. Due to these two feats, his personalized badge read "Mr. 500."

McCormick is survived by his wife, Dierdre; his daughter Tara; and their sons Mike Jr., Matthew and Stacy from a previous marriage; six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan from his first wife, Carolyn.