Former "Dancing with the Stars" presenter Tom Bergeron "confident" that he will recover after being fired: report

Tom Bergeron is "sure" that he will recover quickly after being fired from "Dancing with the Stars," says a source.

"He is not concerned," the source told Closer Weekly on Wednesday. “(Tom is) one of the most competent hosts there is. He's professional and he does the job, but he's realistic and he knows Hollywood is about luck first and talent second. Your only concern is will lightning strike again?

According to the outlet, the 65-year-old man learned that he was not returning to DWTS after ABC and producer BBC Studios announced that they would take the hit series in a "new creative direction." The longtime camera personality, who has been with DWTS since season 1, was replaced by Tyra Banks.

"I was blind? Yes, but he is a big fan of meditation, so he is quite Zen, he is not the type of person who holds a grudge, "said the source." He (lets) things go. So he is glad that Tyra Banks got the job. He likes to say, "That's a show."

The informant alleged that Bergeron "did not expect to be out of a job" so suddenly. But thanks to his decades-long success in entertainment, Bergeron is "hopeful he'll get a job soon."

"One thing I know is that Tom is not ready to retire," the source said. “He loves to get up and go to work. Tom will continue to do what he's been doing: reading books, catching up on classic shows and movies, and walking around his house doing repairs and projects. He keeps himself busy and doesn't care about the future. I'm sure it will land on its feet. "

Following the shocking announcement, Bergeron gave a cheery reaction.

"I guess I won't get my monogrammed towels back," he tweeted as an indirect response for him and Banks with the same initials.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Banks, 46, will be the new solo presenter for the upcoming season 29 of the hit competition series after it was learned that Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would not be returning. Bergeron initially turned to Twitter to reveal the news.

He even hit a light tone in his first tweet announcing he wouldn't be back on the show, jokingly writing, "Now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter skins?"

In a statement provided to Fox News, a representative of the star explained that the move was ultimately the call of the network.

“ABC chose not to choose Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they are "going in a different direction," the statement says.

In a joint statement from ABC and BBC obtained by Fox News, the networks assured that "Bergeron will always be part of the family & # 39; Dancing with the stars & # 39;".

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he leaves the program with our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for his characteristic wit and charm that helped make this program a success," the statement said.

Additionally, ABC and BBC confirmed that co-host Erin Andrews, 42, would not be returning as well.

"Erin will not be returning either and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement said. "Fans have supported her since she originally competed as a contestant in 2010, and her sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews took to Instagram with his own confirmation of his departure.

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," he wrote. "Those years would not have been so special without my beloved host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and the witty judges. I will always appreciate my days on set, even if I wasn't the best walking in heels."

Banks recently appeared on "Good Morning America," where she spoke about her new position as host of the show.

"Okay, let's keep this real. It's going to be the next level," he said when asked what fans of the revamped series can expect in the future.

She continued: "We are doing all these crazy things, taking them to the next level but keeping the things that we know America loves. But be prepared because it is going to be different."

The presenter noted that Banks is breaking barriers as the first black woman to present "Dancing with the Stars," given that Bergeron has been on the show since its debut in 2005. She was also the first black model to appear in sports. Illustrated edition of the swimsuit.

"I like to knock down those doors so we don't have any more news," Banks said, noting that he hadn't thought of the "DWTS" award in those terms. "But it's good to be the first, right? So you can open that door and let so many other people chase you. I'm excited, yes."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is currently unknown when "Dancing with the Stars" next season will go into production.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.