Former DC detective Ted Williams on the rise in homicides and shootings in cities across the country

"Community leaders need to shut down weapons with law enforcement," Ted Williams, a former Washington DC police detective, told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday in response to the increase in homicides and shootings in various cities. of all country.

Williams, a Fox News contributor, also said it appears that "we are somewhat frozen in time right now."

He added that the current situation is also affecting the homicide investigations.

"There are law enforcement officers in this country where morale is terribly low in police departments and as a result, these crimes are not solved as quickly as one would like them to be solved," Williams said.

Hostess Jillian Mele pointed to statistics from Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York City police, which showed that homicides in those cities increased 95 percent, 51 percent, and 24 percent, respectively, compared to the same. last year's period.

Host Todd Piro noted statistics from the New York Police and the Chicago and Philadelphia Police, which showed that shootings in those cities have increased, respectively, by 69 percent, 47 percent, and 55 percent.

Piro then asked Williams why he believes "these numbers of violent crimes are increasing."

"When it comes to an increase in homicides, there's really nothing that can be measured," Williams said in response.

"Homicides are normally committed by people who are associated with each other," he continued. "This has really been a long and hot summer and what we have found is that [with] this virus [sic] people are very, very close and closely knit and therefore, that is one of the reasons for the increase in crime in many of these metropolitan cities in this country. "

Piro also asked: "As the police increasingly have their hands tied, what can community leaders do to stop this violence?"

"Community leaders need to shut the guns down with the police," Williams said in response.

He acknowledged that there are "a few bad apples in the police force, but most police officers are here to serve and protect their community."

"And as a result of that, community leaders and members of any community need to shut down weapons with police officers to solve the crime," Williams continued.

He explained that the community "is a little afraid to hand over these criminals because they themselves may be harmed by the criminal, so there needs to be some security between the police department and community leaders who help solve crimes. in many of these metropolitan cities. "