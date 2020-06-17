Former Defense Secretary Gates calls for the name of the military bases to be moved and the Confederate statues to be moved to museums.

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates told the "Special Report" on Wednesday that the United States should rename military bases named in honor of Confederate military officers and remove Confederate statues from public squares, warning that the nation should not be in position to celebrate the "traitors".

"I think the names should be changed," said host Bret Baier. "I think it is a question of location and time and we don't want to be in a position to celebrate the people who were, in fact, traitors to the United States."

GATES: OBAMA, GEORGE W. BUSH USE THE MILITARY AS SUPPORT, BUT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TAKES THESE EFFORTS TO A NEW LEVEL & # 39;

"When it comes to statues and whatnot, I think that sort of thing belongs in museums more than the places where we seem to be celebrating them," added Gates. "I said I don't know why we don't have a Fort Ulysses S. Grant or Fort George Patton or major facility named for a Medal of Honor recipient. So I think this is an opportunity to make some changes that frankly we lead to the 21st century. "

Gates – who served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama – offered a stark contrast to President Trump's views on the issue, which has come to the fore in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"We must build on our heritage," Trump said Tuesday, "not tear it down. And we must appreciate the founding principles of the United States as we strive to offer safe, beautiful, and elegant justice and freedom for all."

More from the media

In a tweet last week, Trump said: "These monumental and very powerful foundations have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a story of Winning, Victory, and Freedom." Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these Magnificent and legendary military installations. Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered. Respect our military!

Gates, a former Soviet scholar, told the New York Times on Sunday that he was "very sensitive to the notion of rewriting history," but said the Confederate symbols represented "the dark side of our history."

On Sunday, Gates joined a number of high-ranking military officers who attacked Trump's use of the military for political ends.

"I think all the presidents I've worked for like to use the military as an accessory," Gates told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press." "And I think this president has probably taken that to a new level, but the military has to be very sensitive to being exploited that way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Todd had asked Gates about the apologies of General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for walking with the President through Lafayette Square after police dispersed protesters in the area on June 1. The media initially reported that police used tear gas to give the president a "photo shoot," something that both the Secret Service and the United States Park Police have denied.

The Secret Service recently admitted that he used pepper spray on an "aggressive individual." The administration has claimed that Attorney General William Barr made the decision to expand the security perimeter outside the White House. The protesters finally dispersed when the US park police. USA He determined that they were becoming violent.