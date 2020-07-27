Former deputy Bill de Blasio Maya Wiley seeks support for mayor

Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley is calling prominent New York voters seeking support to run for mayor, The Post has reported.

Brooklyn resident Wiley previously served as the chief legal adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio and chairman of the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

"Maya reached out to get my support," Bronx state senator Luis Sepúlveda told The Post on Sunday.

Sepúlveda was the first elected official in New York to endorse Bill de Blasio's successful bid for mayor in 2013.

"If Maya runs, she will be a formidable candidate," Sepúlveda said.

"Maybe she thinks I will be a good luck charm," he joked.

Sepúlveda said he has spoken to other mayoral candidates and has not promised support for anyone at this time.

He told Wiley and other candidates that he was interested in getting more people of color, particularly Latinos, to be elected to public office and appointed to government positions.

Wiley, a black woman with strong ties to progressive and civil rights circles, would shake the race, sources said.

While stories have been published about Wiley flirting with running for town hall, her calls to police like Sepúlveda provide more evidence that she's ready to take the plunge.

Other Democrats looking to run for mayor next year include City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn County President Eric Adams, Council President Corey Johnson, former City Veterans Affairs Commissioner Loree Sutton, and Shaun. Donovan, who served as budget director for former President Barack Obama and Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Republicans looking for a career include Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa and billionaire business magnate John Catsimatidis, among others.

Wiley's time at City Hall was not without controversy. She participated in the elaboration of the much criticized policy that exempted de Blasio's communications with political and campaign consultants from public disclosure by defining them as "agents of the city".

She was ahead of the curve on a key issue. As head of de Blasio's School Diversity Advisory Group, Wiley recommended in February 2019 that the city should consider transferring school safety from the New York Department of Education to the Department of Education. The mayor and the City Council agreed to do it last month.

Wiley, 58, left the mayor's office in June 2016 to head the CCRB, which investigates complaints against the New York police. She was also named senior vice president of social justice at the New School.

She left the CCRB about a year later, saying she wanted to focus her attention on her work at the New School, where she is also a professor of urban policy and management.

Before coming to City Hall, Wiley worked for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the George Soro Open Society Institute. She also founded and served as president of the Center for Social Inclusion, a national group whose mission is to dismantle structural racism. Her father was civil rights leader George Wiley.

The primaries for Democratic mayors are next June, less than a year away. That means that candidates have to raise money quickly, unless they are rich enough to pay the bill themselves.