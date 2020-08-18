former-dhs-official:-trump-will-‘align-with-dictators’-if-he-wins

(CNN) A former senior Trump administration official who is endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump wins a second term he will “align with dictators around the world.”

“There are people serving very close to the President that have told me verbatim we should expect, quote, ‘shock and awe’ if the President wins a second term. You will see a flurry of executive orders. You will see the President pull out of foreign alliances. You will see the President align with dictators around the world,” said Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

“And if right now we’re less safe because we have fewer friends and stronger enemies than before, you can expect to see that on steroids in another four years of the Trump administration,” Taylor added.

On Monday, Taylor endorsed Biden’s White House bid, becoming one of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so.

Taylor has accused Trump of repeatedly using his office for political purposes, including directing officials to cut wildfire relief funding to California because voters there overwhelmingly opposed him in 2016.