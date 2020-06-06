Former Dodger star Carl Crawford arrested for assault

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford was arrested after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument about a man she had started dating.

An arrest affidavit filed by Houston police Wednesday claims the baseball player-turned-record producer went to Gabriele Washington's home on May 8, pulled out a pistol from which he unloaded ammunition in his presence, and then demanded information about your last dating relationship.

Washington told investigators that Crawford pushed her to the ground, hit her head against the wall, and strangled her. Crawford is free with a $ 50,000 bonus.

When her one-year-old daughter approached, she distracted Crawford, who is her father, and Washington ran to call the police. Crawford later fled, but followed up with threatening text messages to Washington, according to the affidavit.

A message to his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.

The incident occurred a week before a 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool at Crawford's Houston home.

From Houston, Crawford, 38, was a four-time All-Star outfielder. He last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.