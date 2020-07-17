Former employees of Ellen Degeneres criticize the & # 39; toxic & # 39; work culture

A black woman who works on The Ellen DeGeneres Show said she repeatedly dealt with racist comments and micro-assaults in another damning story related to the comedian.

The former employee was one of 11 mostly ex-employees who detailed horror stories of the "toxic" work environment on the show in a Buzzfeed article on Thursday, pulling the curtain on the lighthearted comedy host.

The woman, whom the outlet did not identify by name, said she dealt with racism during her year and a half on the show.

When she was hired, she said a senior producer told her and another black employee, “Oh my, they both have box braids; I hope I don't confuse you. "

And one of the top writers in a task force reportedly said to him, "Sorry, I only know the names of the whites who work here," while his coworkers "laughed awkwardly," he said.

Another former employee said they had taken a month's medical leave to register at a care center after they attempted suicide, only to be fired when they returned.

"You would think that if someone tried to commit suicide, they would not want to add more stress to their lives," the employee told the store, which allegedly corroborated the account with four other employees and medical records.

The show's executive producers issued a statement to the outlet saying they took the accounts "very seriously" and that they are "committed to being better."

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It is not who we are and not what we strive to be, and not the mission that Ellen has set for us, "they said.

“For the record, the day-to-day responsibility for the Ellen show rests entirely with us. We take all of this very seriously and realize that as many of the world are learning, that we need to do better, we are committed to doing better, and we will do better. ”

The story is the latest in a series of nasty tales about the show, or DeGeneres, which came under increased scrutiny in March when comedian Kevin T. Porter posted on Twitter asking followers to share "the craziest stories you've ever heard about Ellen [DeGeneres] being bad."

Porter wrote that DeGeneres is "notoriously one of the baddest people in the world."

Most of the former employees told Buzzfeed that they blamed the high-end DeGeneres employees who ran the show for the work environment, but still said the comedian had a responsibility to create a more comfortable space.

"I think executive producers surround her and say, 'Things are going great, everyone is happy,' and she simply believes that, but it is her responsibility to go beyond that," said one former worker.