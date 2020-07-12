Former Fort Hood soldier, whose skeletal remains were buried without military honors, family says

The family of Gregory Wedel-Morales, a former Fort Hood soldier who disappeared for 10 months until his skeletal remains were discovered buried near the Texas Army base in June, claim they will not receive military honors at his funeral and have only questions. . pending further investigation into the case.

Wedel-Morales' family held a vigil in his honor in his hometown of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

His skeletal remains were found approximately a week before those of a different Fort Hood soldier were discovered.

Investigators investigating the death of PFC. Vanessa Guillén, whose case received more media attention, believes she was beaten to death at the base in April.

"I have tried to call someone at least every day to get information from them," Wedel-Morales' brother Nick Wedel told KTUL on Saturday. "Everyone says the same thing. We can't give him any information or we have to wait until the investigation is over."

"The military should be able to keep an eye on the people below them and that is something they were unable to do," Wedel said. "I feel like that's something the community is trying to unite to do. Give it a voice since it doesn't have one anymore."

Wedel-Morales, 24, a native of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was last seen driving his personal vehicle outside Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of August 19, 2019. His last known contact was the following day. His unit placed him in AWOL status and then declared him a deserter.

But his 2018 Black KIA Rio was recovered by authorities in January after his family saw on CARFAX that someone in the Dallas area had attempted to take him to an inspection, Fox 7 Austin reported.

His skeletal remains were found in a field in Killeen, the town adjacent to Fort Hood, on June 19. The remains were identified using dental records and the Army has since said that "foul play is suspected." An autopsy would be performed to determine the cause of death.

A Change.org petition initiated by Abby Wimberley, Wedel-Morales' cousin, obtained more than 31,000 signatures by Sunday.

"We want Greg to be reinstated so he can have a proper military funeral, and we also want them to investigate who did this to him," Wimberley wrote. "We also want the Killeen and Fort Hood Police Departments investigated for their lack of investigative skills over the years."

A separate GoFundMe page titled "PV2 Gregory Wedel Remains to Return Home" claims that Fort Hood Command told Wedel-Morales' mother, Kim Wedel, that her son's remains would be returned to Sapulpa, but that she she would have to cover the funeral expenses herself.

"They also stated that military honors are not authorized and that their life insurance will not be paid until the autopsy shows that he died for ten months because he was declared a deserter," said Gary Shafer.

"It would have been nice if they had apologized at this point," Kim Wedel told KTUL, referring to military officers at the base. "If it takes a lot of people yelling, yelling, and throwing posters, then I appreciate everyone."

"I think he deserves it as much as anyone else," Nick Wedel repeated, referring to a military burial. "The fact that they are trying to take it off is not correct."

Wedel-Morales "was out of the Army process and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared," III Corps and Ford Hood said in a Facebook update on June 21.

"An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and form of death," the Army base said. "At this time, investigators have no credible information that this case is in any way related to the Pfc search. Vanessa Guillén, who disappeared from Fort Hood in April.

Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainability Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since November 2016, according to the Army.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expeditionary Medal of the Global War on Terrorism, Global Warfare Service Medal on Terrorism, Service Medal of the Korean Defense, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge, and Army Tape Service.

A $ 25,000 reward is offered for information about his death.

Guillén's remains were found on June 30 by an independent contractor who assisted in the investigation in the forest near the León River, about 26 miles east of Fort Hood, according to the Army. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in April and was listed as missing for six weeks before the Army released details.

Investigators say she was beaten to death in Fort Hood by a fellow soldier. Spc. Aaron Robinson died of suicide on July 1 when police tried to stop him.

Telephone records lead investigators to a second suspect, Cecily Aguilar, who they believe helped Robinson hide Guillén's body. Aguilar, 22, a Killeen civilian, is charged with a federal charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Guillén's family said Robinson sexually harassed Guillén at Fort Hood, but did not give details of what was said to them.

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said Friday that he was leading an independent review of the command's climate at Fort Hood after calls from members of Congress and community activists for a more thorough investigation into Guillén's murder.

He said the review will be done by an independent panel of congressional representatives selected in collaboration with the League of United Latin American Citizens. The panel will examine complaints and historical data on discrimination, harassment and assault.

Associated Press contributed to this report.