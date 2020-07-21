Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry accused of rape in new lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business Network producer and online personality who made the rape allegation against Henry, and Cathy Areu, a journalist who frequently appeared on Fox News.

Catherine Foti, an attorney representing Henry, said in a statement that Henry was involved in what she described as a consensual relationship with Eckhart.

"The Me Too movement has also helped bring to light a number of injustices in our society, and all who have suffered deserve to be heard," Foti said. "This is not one of those cases."

"The evidence in this case will show that Ms. Eckhart initiated and fully encouraged a consensual relationship," Foti added. "Ed Henry hopes to present actual facts and evidence, which will contradict the fictional accounts contained in the complaint. That evidence includes graphic photos and other aggressively suggestive communications that Ms. Eckhart sent to Mr. Henry."

The lawsuit also alleged that Areu was subjected to sexual harassment by three other Fox News presenters: Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Howard Kurtz.

In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson rejected the harassment allegations regarding those three hosts. The statement said an "extensive independent investigation" that included interviews with "numerous witnesses" was conducted by an outside law firm, and described Areu's allegations as "false, patently frivolous, and completely devoid of any merit."

"We take all claims of harassment, misconduct and retaliation seriously, promptly investigating them and taking immediate action as necessary; in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to vigorously defend these unfounded allegations," said Fox spokesman. News.

Fox News spokesperson added: "Ms. Areu and Jennifer Eckhart can file their claims against Ed Henry directly with him, as Fox News already took swift action as soon as he learned of Ms. Eckhart's claims on 25 December. June and Mr. Henry no more time spent on the network. "

A complaint of rape

The lawsuit says Henry started flirting with Eckhart in 2014, when he had recently graduated from journalism school. The lawsuit said Eckhart made it clear that she "was not romantically interested" in Henry, but that he persisted in his advances and finally agreed to have a drink with him one night.

After finishing his drinks, according to the lawsuit, Henry invited Eckhart to his room. When they got to the room, the lawsuit said Henry "tore off his clothes" and that she eventually had sex with him "for fear his career would end if he refused."

The lawsuit described Henry as continuing to chase Eckhart, despite his attempts to turn him down. On one occasion in September 2015, Eckhart alleged, Henry forced her to perform oral sex on him in a guest office at Fox News headquarters in New York.

In 2017, according to the lawsuit, Eckhart agreed to meet Henry for another drink. After Henry revealed that he was about to be promoted to a network anchor role, according to the lawsuit, he invited Eckhart "to walk and discuss his career at his hotel," which Eckhart agreed "out of concern for his job". "

When the two entered the hotel room, the suit alleged that Henry, who according to the suit had expressed an interest in slavery, "applied metal handcuffs" to Eckhart's wrists and threw her on the bed, despite his objections. . The lawsuit said Henry "proceeded to take nude photographs" of Eckhart, despite Eckhart's "pleading for him to stop" and delete the photos.

"When Mr. Henry finished taking photographs, he proceeded to rape Ms. Eckhart while she was still immobilized and handcuffed," the lawsuit said. "While raping Ms. Eckhart, Mr. Henry performed sadistic acts on Ms. Eckhart, including, among many other things, violently hitting her in the face multiple times."

According to the lawsuit, Eckhart "made every effort to cease all communications" with Henry afterward. The lawsuit said, however, that he "continued to harass and retaliate against her for rejecting her continued advances."

According to the lawsuit, on February 10, 2020, Eckhart notified Fox News human relations and his supervisor that he was "experiencing a toxic work environment." The lawsuit says that no one followed her, but that the company retaliated against her by "informing her that her job would end" in June after more than seven years of working for the network.

More complaints of harassment

Eckhart was not the only target of Henry's advances, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said Henry sent Areu "a plethora of widely inappropriate sexual images and messages" in 2020.

One of those messages, according to the lawsuit, included a video of a simulated job interview in which the woman "exposes her vagina" and the interviewer "indicates that she got the job." The lawsuit said Henry knew Areu wanted to be hired by Fox News and "was telling him, in no uncertain terms, that it would help her in her career if she had sex with him."

The lawsuit says that after a May 21 phone call, in which Areu disagreed with Henry's progress, Henry called her "idiot" and cut off contact with her.

The lawsuit also described an instance in 2018 in which Hannity allegedly "threw $ 100" on a desk and "started calling the men in the room and demanding that someone take her on a date."

Also in 2018, according to the lawsuit, Carlson told him that he would be alone in his hotel room in New York. The lawsuit described Carlson as "inquiring to see" whether Areu "was interested in a sexual relationship."

And in July 2019, according to the lawsuit, Kurtz invited her to meet at the lobby bar of the hotel where he was staying. He alleged that he later implied that he was upset that she had not gone to his hotel room.

The lawsuit says that when Areu refused to accept what Hannity, Carlson, and Kurtz asked for or suggested, their appearances on their shows were dramatically reduced.

A Fox News spokesman said an investigation by the outside law firm determined that all Areu's claims were false.