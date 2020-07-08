Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith heads to CNBC to host the evening newscast

Smith will present "The News with Shepard Smith" starting in the fall, CNBC announced Wednesday.
But the retail network has been exploring new scheduling strategies for the post-marketing hours, and Smith appears to be part of that.
"Our goal is to deliver a nightly show that somehow searches for the signal in all the noise," CNBC President Mark Hoffman said in a statement. "We are delighted that Shep, who has developed a career in an honest fight to find and report the facts, continues his search for truth on CNBC."
Smith said Hoffman "presented me with CNBC's vision of an hour-long, fact-based evening news show with the mission of cutting static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. "
Smith will be executive editor at 7 p.m. program in addition to anchoring it. He had a similar arrangement on Fox News. CNBC said he will also be the network's main general news anchor, indicating that he may break in at other times of the day for live coverage.