Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith heads to CNBC to host the evening newscast

Smith will present "The News with Shepard Smith" starting in the fall, CNBC announced Wednesday.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. It came as a surprise to some staff members of CNBC, which is known for specialized business news reporting, not Smith's breaking news coverage brand.

But the retail network has been exploring new scheduling strategies for the post-marketing hours, and Smith appears to be part of that.

"Our goal is to deliver a nightly show that somehow searches for the signal in all the noise," CNBC President Mark Hoffman said in a statement. "We are delighted that Shep, who has developed a career in an honest fight to find and report the facts, continues his search for truth on CNBC."