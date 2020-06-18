Dexter Manley had the innate ability to beat offensive linemen in the trenches when he was in the NFL and brought that same force into his battle with the coronavirus.

Manley, a former defensive end for the Washington Redskins, announced Wednesday that he had recorded another career sack. This time, it was against COVID-19.

"I want all the fans to know that I appreciate their concerns, the letters, the phone calls," Manley said in the video posted on Twitter. "I'm back, and you can't keep a good man."

Manley, 61, was taken to the hospital on May 2 and has been there while he was recovering, according to Redskins announcer Larry Michael.

His former teammate John Riggins gave an update on his health last month from Manley's wife, Lydia.

"He's doing much better," said Riggins at the time. "I'm not sure he was really that sick, but his oxygen levels were a little low, he was put on oxygen, he's never been on a ventilator." All of this is improving as we speak. He still has a little way to go. "

Riggins said Manley is "recovering slowly but steadily" in his fight.

Manley, known during his NFL career as the "Secretary of Defense," won two Super Bowl titles with the Redskins. He had 18.5 sacks in 1986 as part of a four season period where he had 11 or more sacks.

Manley played one season with the Phoenix Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring. He finished with 97.5 bags.

Although he is not in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, he is in the Redskins Ring of Fame.