Former great NFL player Herschel Walker criticizes Biden for comparing the death of George Floyd and the murder of MLK

Former great NFL player Herschel Walker criticized alleged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday for comparing the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and George Floyd.

Walker was referring to a comment Biden made Thursday during a roundtable in Philadelphia, in which he said Floyd's death had a global impact more than King's murder.

"Even the murder of Dr. King did not have the global impact that George Floyd's death had," Biden said. "It is as if television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor and his dogs ripping the clothes off the old black women who were going to church and the firefighters ripping off the children's skin."

"What happened to George Floyd: Now you have how many people across the country, millions of cell phones," he added. "It has changed the way everyone sees this." Look at the millions of people marching around the world. "

The former Dallas Cowboys running back tweeted his displeasure.

"Someone tells @JoeBiden not to compare the deaths of Dr. King and George Floyd. He has been in office for a long time and not once has he tried to change anything for black lives. Look at their voting records! he wrote.

Floyd died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time caught on video from a cell phone. The officers involved in the death were arrested after days of violent protests.

Walker had previously hit Biden for his "you're not black" comment he made during an interview with Charlemagne that God. Biden apologized for the comment.

Walker gained over 8,000 yards playing for the Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants, and then returned to the Cowboys before retiring after the 1997 season.