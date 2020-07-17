Former Hawaii police officer convicted of forcing man to lick urinal







John Rabago, 44, was charged with one count of conspiracy to deprive a person of his civil rights and one count of acting under the color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights. He pleaded guilty to both charges in December, according to court records.

The judge sentenced Rabago to three years in prison on the first charge and one year on the second, according to the sentencing document. The terms will be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release once he was released from prison, according to the same document.

Rabago's lawyer, Megan Kau, said she was concerned about the length of the sentence.

"It appears to be a reaction to what is happening in the nation regarding racism in police forces on the continent," Kau told CNN.