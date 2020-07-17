Former Hawaii police officer convicted of forcing man to lick urinal

John Rabago, 44, was charged with one count of conspiracy to deprive a person of his civil rights and one count of acting under the color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights. He pleaded guilty to both charges in December, according to court records.
The judge sentenced Rabago to three years in prison on the first charge and one year on the second, according to the sentencing document. The terms will be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release once he was released from prison, according to the same document.
Rabago's lawyer, Megan Kau, said she was concerned about the length of the sentence.
"It appears to be a reaction to what is happening in the nation regarding racism in police forces on the continent," Kau told CNN.
"Nothing, no evidence, was presented to give anyone the slightest idea that it was based on race," added Kau.
Rabago resigned from the Honolulu Police Department months before his sentence, Kau said.
Rabago and another officer responded to an annoying complaint in January 2018 when they found a homeless man at a position in a public toilet, according to the indictment filed in April 2019.
Then, with another officer standing at the bathroom door, Rabago, "in an aggressive tone," told the man that "he could only avoid arrest if he licked the urinal in the bathroom," says a court document. Eventually, the second officer left, leaving Rabago in the bathroom alone with the victim, according to court records.
The homeless man "then reluctantly knelt before the chamber pot and licked the chamber pot," according to court records.
"Defendant Rabago allowed (the man) to collect his possessions and leave the bathroom," according to the records.
Reginald Ramones, the other officer, pleaded guilty in September to knowing that Rabago committed a civil rights violation and failing to report it, a Justice Department statement said. Ramones also admitted that he witnessed a separate and unrelated incident prior to January 2018 in which Rabago had someone else place his head in a public bathroom to avoid arrest, the statement added.
Ramones is still awaiting sentencing. Rábago is scheduled to appear in prison on August 28, Kau said.