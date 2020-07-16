Former Honolulu police officer convicted of forcing homeless man to lick potty

A former police officer in Hawaii was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for forcing a homeless man to lick a chamber pot to avoid being arrested.

"I am here to judge you for the worst thing you have done in your life," US District Judge Leslie Kobayashi told former Honolulu policeman John Rabago in his sentence.

"You took away [that man] his only possession: his dignity as a human being," Kobayashi told Rabago.

Rabago, 44, and another officer, Reginald Ramones, responded to an annoying complaint at a mall in 2018 when they found the man at a stall in a public bathroom.

The 37-year-old man told police he would do "anything" to avoid being arrested, according to court documents.

"If you lick the urinal, they won't arrest you," Rabago told the man.

Rábago threatened to hit him and stick his face in the toilet if he didn't lick the potty, Kobayashi said.

Both officers had been accused of depriving the man of his civil rights.

Ramones, who also left the department, is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

In Wednesday's ruling, Rabago apologized to the victim and her family.

"Two years ago I made a decision that I'm not proud of," he said. "My actions changed the course of life for all of us."

The man, who filed a lawsuit against the Honolulu Police Department and the city, was "pleasantly surprised" by the four-year sentence, said his attorney, Myles Breiner.

"He was under the impression that they would pamper him and give him a minimum term, a very low sentence," Breiner said.

