It is as if the Plumlees decided not to part.

Marshall, Mason, and Miles are neighbors in baby name books. The three brothers are separated by less than four years of age. Each one measures at least 6 feet 10. Each one played on Duke. Each one came to the NBA.

But when everyone calls their home in Indiana, the Plumlees' youngest and tallest son is nothing like his brothers.

"They'll ask," Hi, honey, what did you do today? "And I'm going to tell you about flying something or jumping out of a plane or flying in a helicopter," said Marshall Plumlee. "It sounds out of this world for a family that only knows basketball."

The sport rebounded through his bloodline, starting with Plumlee's grandfather, Albert "Bud" Schultz, who played for Michigan Tech. A couple of guys also played college basketball. So did her father, "Perky" (Tennessee Tech), and her mother, Leslie (Purdue), who met as counselors at a basketball camp.

Miles spent seven NBA seasons and joined the Australian league in January. Mason, now with the Denver Nuggets, is in his seventh year in the NBA. Marshall, who won a national championship with the Blue Devils and played with the Knicks and Bucks, has not been on a professional team in nearly two years.

He walked away from the dream to fulfill another, as a platoon leader in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington.

"They have been tremendously supportive and accepted," Hey, Marshall is his own individual with his own individual passions. It turns out that Marshall is not only passionate about basketball, but passionate about the Army and service, "Plumlee said of his brothers." They're probably my biggest cheerleaders on this new team I'm on. … It took all of us some time to realize the idea because we were a basketball family and that's all we knew. But seeing how happy I am, seeing how I have improved as a person, they know that I am exactly where I should be. "

The military career was sparked by a love for history classes and war movies. In high school, Plumlee was mentored by General Robert Brown, who played with Mike Krzyzewski in the Army.

He then joined his brothers at Duke, becoming the first Krzyzewski player in over three decades at Durham to also participate in the ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps).

“It almost seems like fate. Coach K, I would say that there is no one who better understands the world of basketball and the world of the Army simultaneously, training me as a basketball player and as a future Army officer, "said Plumlee." What has been really great is how I feel that both have helped each other. I started to notice it more seeing Coach K lead, all the discipline, all the leadership lessons that the army instilled in him, I said, "Hey, I want that in my life."

Plumlee was signed by the Knicks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and appeared in 21 games as a rookie, while serving in the New York National Guard. After another eight games with the Bucks and a few stops in the G-League, he left the game forever.

“Every time I was able to serve in the National Guard, it was a great feeling. It never felt like work, ”said Plumlee. “I still had that itch and wanted to serve in a different capacity. He really is Coach K, I called him and he encouraged me to stay on active duty. His advice was, "You don't always have a great jump shot and you don't always race well, but you have a really good heart," and he encouraged me to follow my heart. I loved the NBA experience, but my instincts told me that I think it would be better to remain part of something bigger than me.

"It hasn't felt like one thing or the other. It feels like a bit because there has been a lot of transfer between the two. The lines between the two have blurred in many ways."

In 2019, Plumlee enrolled at the Ranger School at Fort Benning in Georgia. The purpose of the grueling two-month training is to join one of the world's leading military units, used in difficult and dangerous missions, in close combat and direct fire battles. The applicants train in the air, in the mountains, in swamps, in an apparently endless battle with mental and physical exhaustion.

"I don't think there are any parallels to Ranger School. It's a totally unique experience. They really challenge your toughness," Plumlee said. "He gave me a brutal look in the mirror of what I am good at and what I need to improve on. It really helps build your character as a soldier. "

Plumlee faces unique challenges as a 7-foot soldier, as she huddles in vehicles and jumps from planes. He faces an inherent and unnecessary risk, as he is 27 years old and could deposit at least six-figure annual wages to play a game.

"I'm sure. I feel safe. I feel ready to have a good attack plan for any kind of adversity that comes our way," Plumlee said. "I don't feel the danger."

He feels nothing but certainty with his decision.

"People often ask me if I miss the NBA now, but in the Army, I feel like I have that same feeling every day," Plumlee said. "I am part of a team with people from diverse backgrounds and we come together for a common mission.

"I'm hooked on the analogy:" I'm going to plant a bunch of trees that I'll never see grow. "It's a really cool feeling."