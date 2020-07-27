Former Lisa Lisa Presley files court documents saying she is concerned that she will relapse after the death of her son Benjamin Keough

Lisa's future ex-husband Marie Presley claimed in court documents related to her divorce that she was concerned that the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, could cause him to relapse.

Presley and Michael Lockwood are set to enter a custody and divorce suit set for August 3. The couple separated in 2016 after 10 years of marriage. However, on Thursday Lockwood filed court documents related to the case in which he expressed concern that Elvis Presley's daughter may return to "alcohol and drug dependency."

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Lockwood is asking the court to strip Presley of the primary custody of her 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, due to concerns that Keough's death could lead to an addiction again. active.

“Lisa Marie Presley's son shot himself and killed himself at home (although he was not there at the time). With due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unresolved twofold problem: children's safety and (Presley's) increased chance of relapsing into drug and alcohol dependence, "the presentation says.

Presley's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News earlier this month that an autopsy ruled the 27-year-old's cause of death as an "intraoral shotgun wound." His form of death appears as "suicide".

Keough was the son of Presley, 52, and musician Danny Keough. That makes Benjamin the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actress Riley Keough.

"She is utterly heartbroken, inconsolable and more than devastated, but she tries to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and older daughter Riley," Presley said in a statement through his representative at the time. "She adored that child. He was the love of her life."

Presley has remained relatively private about her past struggles with opioid addiction. However, he broke the silence in the foreword to Harry Nelson's 2019 book "The United States of Opioids: A Recipe to Free a Nation in Pain." She notes in the foreword that she lost both her father and her ex-husband, Michael Jackson, to complications from drug use.

Regardless, she points out that opioid addiction can be so powerful.

"I was recovering after the birth (2008) of my daughters, (Harper) Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed opioids for pain," he wrote. "I only took a short-term prescription for opioids at the hospital. Feeling the need to keep taking them."

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).