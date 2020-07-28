Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak convicted of corruption charges of more than 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – A Malaysian court convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday in his first corruption trial for the multimillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund.

The ruling came five months after a new government seized power with the Malaysian Najib party, the alliance's largest bloc. The shocking electoral overthrow of his party in 2018 was fueled by public anger at the 1MDB scandal.

"I find the accused guilty and find him guilty on all seven charges," Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said after spending two hours reading his ruling.

Analysts said the ruling would bolster the prosecution's case in the other Najib trials and would signal to the business community that Malaysia's legal system has the strength to deal with international financial crimes.

Najib, 67, has promised to appeal. He said he was tricked by corrupt bankers and that the case against him is political.

"From day one, I have said this is the opportunity to clear my name," he wrote on Facebook Monday night. "After this, we will go to the Court of Appeals. I'm ready."

Kindred of one of Malaysia's most prominent political families, he faces 42 charges in five separate trials and could face years in prison. Najib's lawyers asked the judge for a delay until next week before presenting their arguments on the sentence.

The current trial involved one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust and three counts of money laundering.

The judge said that Najib did not raise reasonable doubts and that prosecutors had established beyond a reasonable doubt that Najib misappropriated money for his own use.

"The conviction would serve as a solid basis for prosecution in subsequent IMDB-related trials," said Oh Ei Sun, principal investigator at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

He said the ruling would also strengthen the credibility of current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was fired as a Najib deputy five years ago on the date of Tuesday's verdict, for speaking out about the 1MDB scandal, although he now has the support of the party. from Najib. .

Najib's party is the largest bloc in the current Malay nationalist alliance, which was formed in March after Muhyiddin's party toppled the former reformist government.

Najib, shortly after taking office in 2009, created 1MDB to apparently accelerate Malaysia's economic development.

But the fund racked up billions in debt, and US investigators allege that at least $ 4.5 billion was stolen and laundered by Najib associates to finance Hollywood movies and buy hotels, a luxury yacht. , works of art, jewelry and other extravagances. More than $ 700 million from the fund allegedly landed in Najib's bank accounts.

Najib's wife and several officials from his party and the previous government were also accused of corruption. Najib, whose father and uncles were Malaysia's first and third prime ministers, denies that he did wrong. He calls the prosecutions a political attack on him.

Najib's first trial began in April 2019 on seven charges related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($ 9.8 million) from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, to its bank accounts through intermediary companies. Najib was accused of using his position to receive a bribe for approving a billion-dollar government guarantee on loans to SRC, committing a criminal breach of trust and accepting profits from illegal activities.

Evidence showed a complex trail of money through accounts that paid for the renovation of the Najib house, credit card purchases, including a Chanel watch bought in Hawaii as a birthday gift for his wife, and disbursements to political parties. .

In defense, Najib said he was tricked by corrupt bankers led by Malaysian financial fugitive Low Taek Jho, identified by investigators as a mastermind in the 1MDB saga. The judge found that Najib and Low had a close relationship.

Najib testified that he assumed the money was part of an Arab donation organized by Low. The judge denied that argument in the guilty verdict and found it as "elaborate but weak manufacturing."

Najib's lawyers said Low had used the donation as a pretext to prevent Najib from suspecting his looting of the 1MDB fund. Prosecutors argued that Najib was the true power behind 1MDB and SRC, and called the Arab donation "fabricated evidence" to hide its tracks.