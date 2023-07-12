In breaking news, Leslie Van Houten, a former member of the infamous Manson family, has been released from a California prison. The news was confirmed by a prison spokesperson, who stated that Van Houten was released on Tuesday, July 11th.

Van Houten was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in 1971 for her involvement in the 1969 LaBianca murders. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, but was denied parole multiple times before being granted parole in 2017. However, her release was delayed due to a review process and legal challenges.

The decision to release Van Houten has been met with mixed reactions from the public and the families of the victims. Some have argued that she should have served her full sentence, while others have pointed out that she has expressed remorse for her actions and has been a model prisoner.

Van Houten’s release comes after several high-profile cases in which former prisoners have been released early due to changes in sentencing laws and policies. The case has also reignited discussions about the Manson family and their crimes, which continue to fascinate and horrify the public decades after they occurred.

As Leslie Van Houten begins her new life outside of prison, the debate over her release and the legacy of the Manson family is likely to continue for years to come.