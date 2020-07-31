Former Marine Trevor Reed imprisoned for 9 years by the Russian court







Reed, 29, was arrested last year after a night of heavy drinking during a visit to Russia to visit a lifelong girlfriend, Alina Tsybulnik, according to TASS and Reed's family.

Police told the state RIA-Novosti news agency that Reed was involved in an altercation with two women and a police unit who arrived at the scene after reports of riots and took him to a police station. Police alleged that Reed resisted arrest, attacked the driver, hit another police officer, caused the car to turn, grabbing the steering wheel, and created a dangerous situation on the road, RIA said.

But Reed and his family claimed in a statement to CNN that the charges were false and accused the Russian police of making false and contradictory statements and suppressing evidence that could exonerate him.

"He doesn't remember last night drinking vodka and he was asked to toast many times," said the statement released by Reed's family.