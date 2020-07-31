Former Marine Trevor Reed imprisoned for 9 years by the Russian court

Reed, 29, was arrested last year after a night of heavy drinking during a visit to Russia to visit a lifelong girlfriend, Alina Tsybulnik, according to TASS and Reed's family.

Police told the state RIA-Novosti news agency that Reed was involved in an altercation with two women and a police unit who arrived at the scene after reports of riots and took him to a police station. Police alleged that Reed resisted arrest, attacked the driver, hit another police officer, caused the car to turn, grabbing the steering wheel, and created a dangerous situation on the road, RIA said.

But Reed and his family claimed in a statement to CNN that the charges were false and accused the Russian police of making false and contradictory statements and suppressing evidence that could exonerate him.

"He doesn't remember last night drinking vodka and he was asked to toast many times," said the statement released by Reed's family.

Tsybulnik, Reed's girlfriend, also questioned the police account, according to TASS. "(The police) constantly change his story … in my opinion, Reed was too drunk to resist," Tsybulnik told TASS.

The US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan called the criminal process against Reed a "theater of the absurd" in a statement.

"This conviction and a nine-year sentence for an alleged crime that obviously did not occur is ridiculous," said Sullivan. "I can't even say 'miscarriage of justice' because clearly 'justice' wasn't even considered. This was a theater of the absurd."

Senior Russian officials did not immediately respond to Sullivan's criticism.

Reed is one of several American citizens convicted in Russia in recent years on charges that their families and, in some cases, the United States government have said they have no basis.

In June, former US Marine Paul Whelan was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Moscow court, concluding a multi-month case that further stressed the complicated relations between the United States and Russia. The Trump administration has condemned the charges against Whelan.
Whelan's lawyer has publicly speculated that his sentence will be used as leverage by the Kremlin to organize a prisoner exchange for two Russians in American custody, Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Subsequently, the Foreign Ministry called current speculations about an exchange "rumors." But last year the ministry raised the possibility that Yaroshenko, who was convicted of drug smuggling in 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, could be returned "in exchange for any US citizen" held in Russia.

Yaroshenko is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. Bout, a Russian arms dealer named the "Dealer of Death" who was sentenced to 25 years in a United States federal prison in 2012, has also been mentioned in Russian and international media reports of a possible trade.

