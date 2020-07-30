Former Marine who got drunk in Russia receives 9 years for attacking police

A former US Marine was sentenced to 9 years in prison in Russia on Thursday for attacking two Moscow police officers who arrested him after he got drunk at a party.

University of North Texas student Trevor Reed, 28, insisted that he sank so much last August that he "can't remember a thing," according to a website that campaigned for his freedom.

"Trevor was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka and apparently got drunk," the site said, hinting that he could also have been given "other substances without his knowledge."

"He doesn't remember last night drinking vodka and he was asked to toast many times," Free Trevor Reed's site said of the former Marine who was in Moscow studying Russian and to be with his girlfriend.

However, he received a strong sentence in a Russian court after being found guilty of endangering the lives of two policemen.

He was accused of grabbing the arm of a police officer who was driving the police car after his arrest, causing him to swerve into other lanes, as well as elbowing an officer in the back.

Reed's defense called the charge against him fraudulent.

His legal team said he should not have been arrested in the first place and that the officers had changed his testimony throughout the trial.

The judge said Reed had caused "mental and physical harm" to the police officers, while Reed condemned the verdict as "political", according to the France-Presse agency.

