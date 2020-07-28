Former McConnell staff member criticizes Dems' conduct of the House Judiciary at Barr's hearing: "Asking questions, but not really"

The testimony of Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee is "important" for Americans to be witnesses, Josh Holmes told "Overtime Overturned" on Tuesday.

Holmes, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he believes the public will be grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from Barr and not from the "media filter that analyzes the facts of that he is referring to. "

BARR TESTIFIES AT THE HOUSE'S JUDICIAL COMMITTEE HEARING: LIVE UPDATES

Barr began the hearing defending the much-criticized federal response to protests and riots across the country following the death of George Floyd.

He told committee members that the threat to black lives "posed by crime on the streets is vastly greater than any threat posed by police misconduct" and that "the leading cause of death for young men Blacks is murder. "

"According to statistics compiled by the Washington Post, the number of unarmed black men killed by police so far this year is eight. The number of unarmed white men killed by police during the same period is 11," he said. Barr.

Holmes described Barr's statistics as "incredibly depressing" and added that "he would not be able to read much or hear much about it were it not for hearings like this. Holmes went on to say that he believed the attorney general had" behaved very well " .

"It is an incredible mismatch among Democrats in Congress, who are basically forced to try to yell at him. They are asking questions, but not really. They are more like statements," he said. "And every time he tries to get in the way, they basically demand his time and don't let him speak.

"I can only imagine that it is because what he is about to say would refute most of his question," Holmes said.

"And then, look, I think he did really well this morning," Melissa Francis told host. "I think this was an important conversation for the American public."

"Obviously I want the behavior of some of the members of Congress to be a little more appropriate to the institution they represent. But beyond that, I think this is an important audience," Holmes concluded.