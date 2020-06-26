Former Miami Gardens officer charged with assault, official misconduct after video shows him tasting woman with knee to neck

Jordy Yanes Martel, 30, of Hialeah, was arrested Thursday on four counts of assault and two counts of official misconduct by agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), according to a press release from the agency. It was delivered to the FDLE office in Miami.

Yanes Martel, who is free on bail, was fired last week from the Miami Gardens Police Department, according to the press release. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. CNN has reached out to him.

Yanes Martel was working off-duty security Jan. 14 at a strip club when the club manager asked him to give a black woman a rape warning after she tipped a waitress, according to the FDLE press release and arrest sworn statement.

When the woman attempted to leave in her car, Yanes Martel approached her, told her that she was "being invaded" and asked her to get out of her car and go to her police vehicle, according to the statement. When she refused, he offered to drive her car, and the officer told her that she would drive her car.

Then, the woman is heard saying to the officer, "My dad is a police officer," a short video provided to CNN by a lawyer for the woman shows. He replies, "I don't care." Then he says, "Whatever you want to do, get me out of the car, go ahead."

Yanes Martel is seen in the video trying to open the door of his car from outside before putting his hand on the vehicle and unlocking the car to open it. The woman grabs his hand and says, "Don't look in my car. Are you crazy? You can't reach in my car."

Yanes Martel opens the car door and someone unidentified says, "What are you doing?"

The video image then turns black, and the man believed to be filming, initially from the woman's passenger seat, is heard to say, "Why are you doing all that? Are you serious?"

The video image reappears, and Yanes Martel can be seen with his knee around the woman's neck as she lies on her back, screaming.

Then he annoys her twice while she screams, the video shows.

Then another man approaches the man recording the video and asks him to delete the images. The video then ends.

The charges against the woman were dropped.

Yanes Martel used his Taser on the woman twice on her stomach while he knelt on her neck when "officers had control over the victim's two arms," ​​says the FDLE press release.

"The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises, as well as abrasions to his stomach from the Taser," he says.

Yanes Martel said in the arrest affidavit filed against the woman that she kicked and hit him when he pulled her out of the vehicle and mocked her when she refused to comply.

The charges against the woman were dropped this month.

Yanes Martel posted a bond of $ 6,000 on Thursday after being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary told CNN.

The woman is pleased that measures have been taken against Yanes Martel, her lawyer said in a statement.

"If you are an officer who has broken politics or acted under the law in the belief that black lives don't matter, times are changing," said attorney Jonathan Jordan. "My client deserves to see justice done in this process against this former officer where so many others in his position have not been so fortunate."

The charges, according to the prosecutor, "represent a basic lack of respect for what we believe can be demonstrated as a misrepresentation of the facts that lead to a violent arrest."

"There is nothing groundbreaking in recognizing that each member of our community deserves basic respect in their interactions with the police," said State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle in the FDLE press release. "We cannot, and will not, tolerate such actions in this community, just as we will not tolerate the victimization of truth in our pursuit of justice."

Yanes Martel is the subject of another FDLE investigation, the press release says without providing further details.