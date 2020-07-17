Former Michael Jackson manager is no longer in legal battle with his estate

Michael Jackson's former manager's dispute with the inheritance of the late King of Pop has come to an end with a judge ruling that he is owed $ 3 million.

The ruling stems from a tense legal battle that has been ongoing since 2012, when Tohme Tohme first sued the estate claiming that it was owed a 15 percent commission on the compensation the singer received in the past year of his life, as well as the hit concert movie "This Is That," which came out after his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The media outlet notes that the legal issue appeared to end in a settlement mid-trial in May 2019, but that they failed to reach an agreement on a written version of the settlement, prompting Tohme to sue again.

The media outlet cites a court filing that was "incorrectly worded" that Tohme will receive $ 3 million by order of a judge as part of the settlement, even though they were never able to accept it in writing. The judge ruled that a verbal agreement is sufficient.

"Here, the parties verbally agreed to all the terms and conditions of a settlement agreement," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young wrote in Tuesday's ruling. "The defendant does not present any evidence that the parties claim that there is a binding contract after a brief has been produced, so there is a material factual matter of dispute."

The media indicates that the decision is a victory for both parties.

While Tohme will get the $ 3 million owed to him, it comes with a guarantee that the estate, specifically the named representatives in the case, John Branca and John McClain, will no longer be locked in a tedious dispute with Tohme.

The outlet reports that the 2019 lawsuit came after Tohme received a written draft of its settlement agreement that included terms it had not accepted and therefore refused to sign. It was moved to summary judgment, but the state argued that both parties understood that nothing would be final until they prepared a written agreement.