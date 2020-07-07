Former Michigan state standout Super Bowl champion says assistant coach hit him before a game

Before wide receiver Andre Rison became a first-team All-Pro team and Super Bowl champion while playing in the NFL, he prepared for Michigan State during his college career.

Since social injustice and racial inequality are the center of attention in the United States, Rison decided to share his story of an incident that took place in 1986, while playing for the Spartans. Rison said that when he was a sophomore at Michigan State, assistant coach Carl "Buck" Nystrom hit him in the locker room before a game in Illinois on October 18 of that year.

"Back then, you just thought it was part of being tough and being a soccer player who wanted to get to the National Soccer League [and] finally change the life situations of my mother, brother, sisters and family," said Rison. ESPN

"When the coach slapped me, the entire room was silent, and Mark Ingram Sr. put his arm around me," he added. "I cried. I have never been hit by an adult man. Not by my grandfather, nor by my father, who was not in my life very much, but he had never been hit by any man, and he had never been hit by a white man, for sure. For a long time, I just held it.

"I played basketball at Michigan State and also did All-Big Ten at Michigan State on the indoor court, and I thought it was part of the culture of trying to get to the next level," said Rison. "Also, I was cool watching 'Roots' as a child and hearing what slavery was like. We were very close to [having learned] that, but not like this generation of professional athletes. So I congratulate them on their way of defending and protesting, and the way they do it for racial change.

"For me, for me, being in an interracial relationship, in a marriage of 15 years, I love my wife, and it doesn't matter what color you are and what race you come from, because we are all human."

Before becoming an assistant coach at the university, Nystrom, a member of the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame, was an All-American player in the 1950s. His son, Kyle, is currently the head coach. from the University of Northern Michigan. ESPN said they contacted Michigan State and Northern Michigan multiple times for comment, but never responded. The network also communicated directly with Kyle Nystrom, but he never communicated with them again.

"That man had no right to hit me. I never told my mother. I never told anyone, "said Rison." The only people who really knew were our entire team and all the coaches. Nick Saban was on that staff. He was one of those who came to consult me. So I respect him to this day. I don't have to call Nick Saban every day and knock down his door, but Nick Saban offered my son a scholarship [to Alabama], and that was fair to me. That was fair and was all I asked for. I love Nick I love Nick as a father figure. "

Rison, who says he doesn't feel welcome on campus, wants to be removed from the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.

"I am tired of how they treat our former black players and our black students. I am tired of that," Rison told ESPN.