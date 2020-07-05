Former Minneapolis Police Officer Charged with Death of George Floyd Released on $ 750K Bail

A third former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd has been released from jail, the latter on bail of $ 750,000.

Former police officer Tou Thao, one of four officers on the scene during Floyd's police custody death on May 25, was released Saturday while awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter, ABC News reported Sunday.

Thao will return to court on September 11, the outlet said.

Thao and three other former police officers, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane, were fired the day after Floyd died on May 25 while pinned to the ground with Chauvin's knee to his throat for nearly 9 minutes. .

Chauvin, 44, charged with murder in the case, is the only one of the three who is still behind bars and is on $ 1.25 million bail.

Kueng, 26, and Lane, 37, were released on $ 750,000 bail last month.

Floyd's death sparked a national protest for racial justice and against police brutality.