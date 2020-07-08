Former Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With George Floyd Massacre Of Movements To Drop Charges

The lawyer for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the court to dismiss the charges against his client.

Thomas Lane, 37, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree killings in connection with Floyd's death on May 25.

Lane is one of four officers charged in the case. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao also face two charges, each of them, of aiding and abetting, while Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the video of the viewers kneeling on Floyd's neck while struggling to breathe, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Lane's attorney Earl Gray filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the charges against Lane, arguing that there is insufficient evidence to establish the probable cause of the former rookie agent committing a crime. He presented the Minneapolis Police Department's own manuals as evidence that Lane did not commit a crime in Floyd's death and should therefore dismiss his charges.

Gray has presented the dismissal case both in and out of the courtroom for weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Helping and encouraging one has to have a criminal intent," Gray said June 5. "Along with the fact that officers have the right to use reasonable force, there is no way this will help and incite."

His recent move includes photographs of the interior of George Floyd's vehicle documenting apparent false invoices, as well as police camera transcripts of the scene on the body.

Click for more information on Fox 9.