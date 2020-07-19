Former Miss Georgia Latina, survivor of domestic violence, hopes to help others heal

Danessa Elreya is now trying to heal.

As a child, Danessa was always fascinated by fairy tales, crystals, magic, and mystical elements that intertwine with spirituality. As an adult, he explored multiple types of healing and expression. She began to have a strong affinity for gemstones. He loved learning about the meaning of crystals and what they represented culturally.

He now makes "jewelry with a purpose" for his company, Magical Intentions, he told Fox News. "We want you to be able to use your gemstone to create a meaningful and magical healing and bring positive energy to your life," he said.

But his life was not always magical. First he had to walk through the fire.

The former Miss Georgia Latina has spoken out against domestic violence and has done this work on military bases.

She survived a vicious attack of high and aggravated criminal domestic violence that occurred on April 29, 2011, which took her to the hospital and, in turn, put her in contact with the Cumbee Center to help abused people in Aiken. , SC

Through counseling, healing, and conversation with other abuse survivors, she gained the courage to confront her abuser in court and speak on behalf of other abused women.

She has been honored for her part in speaking out against domestic violence and for her volunteer work.

She was awarded at the US Army Fort Gordon Fort in Georgia for her work with the Hispanic community and for being a voice for the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center Equal Opportunity Program.

These days, he said, his key to life is good vibes.

“The mindset is everything. It's about balance and commitment. Keep your focus on the goal, "he added." Stay dedicated and passionate to continue being driven, but not so passionate as to lose your balance. "