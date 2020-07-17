Former Miss Kentucky pleads guilty to teen sexting

According to a report, a former Miss Kentucky school teacher and once a West Virginia school teacher will receive two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old student.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, admitted in court that he sent at least four topless photos of the teenager on Snapchat in 2018 when she was a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School at Cross Lanes in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, WXIX-TV reported.

"I did not keep any of her photos or send them to anyone else," the former beauty queen in Kanawha County Court said Tuesday. "But I received them and congratulated him in a way that seemed like I loved them because I was afraid I wouldn't appease him.

"Since I'm an adult and he's just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept the blame for the situation."

Bearse, who was Miss Kentucky in 2014, said that at least one of her sexy photos was intended for her husband, claiming that the young woman's name was on her mobile phone right next to her husband's name.

"From there he asked me for more and I panicked," he said. "When he asked for more, I sent him more photos of me, which led him to send a photo of his private parts."

She pleaded guilty to a felony of possession of material representing minors in sexually explicit conduct and must be sentenced on January 17.