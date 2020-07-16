Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years in prison for a nude photo scandal involving a teenager

Former Miss Kentucky Ramsey BethAnn Bearse was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, after she admitted to sharing sexual photos with a minor teenage student while working as a school teacher in West Virginia.

Bearse, 29, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and was forced to register as a sex offender for life, The Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Bearse, who won the 2014 Kentucky beauty pageant title, appeared at the Kanawha County Circuit Court in Charleston, West Virginia, in December, where she filed a guilty plea to one count of possession of material representing minors in sexually explicit conduct, according to WCHS 8.

Her victim was described as a 15-year-old student who attended the same school during "part of the time" the incident occurred, according to the report.

Bearse had previously apologized to a judge, admitting that he committed the crime on the social media application Snapchat.

"I'm sorry I made a mess," he said. "I made a mistake."

Bearse reportedly testified that she intended to send a photo to her husband, but she sent it to the 15-year-old student by mistake and her correspondence escalated from there.

He subsequently lost his teaching job after an investigation into the incident, according to The Herald Leader.

