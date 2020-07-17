Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years in prison for sending topless photos to a high school student

Ramsey Beth Ann Bearse, 29, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and a requirement that she register as a sex offender for life, according to the sentence disposition order filed with the Kanawha County Circuit Court. She was sentenced by Judge Louis H. Bloom on Tuesday and ordered to report to Lakin Correctional Center on July 20.

Bearse was arrested in December 2018 and was originally charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. She admitted to police that she sent at least four topless photos via Snapchat to a 15-year-old former student of hers while working as a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, according to a criminal complaint.

The boy's parents found the photos on his phone and sent them to the police. The boy was a student at Andrew Jackson from sixth to eighth grade, while Bearse worked there as a teacher for part of that time, according to the criminal complaint.

Bearse pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of possession of material representing minors in sexually explicit conduct, a serious crime. WCHS, a CNN affiliate, reported that she said in court during the guilty plea hearing that the first photo she sent to the boy was intended for her husband.