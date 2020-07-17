Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years in prison for sending topless photos to a high school student

Bearse was arrested in December 2018 and was originally charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. She admitted to police that she sent at least four topless photos via Snapchat to a 15-year-old former student of hers while working as a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, according to a criminal complaint.
The boy's parents found the photos on his phone and sent them to the police. The boy was a student at Andrew Jackson from sixth to eighth grade, while Bearse worked there as a teacher for part of that time, according to the criminal complaint.
Bearse's attorney, Timothy DiPiero, declined to comment when contacted by CNN.
Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014. Bearse competed in competitions under the name Ramsey Carpenter, and her violin performance won the preliminary talent competition at the national Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.