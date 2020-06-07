Former Missouri Governor Greitens criticizes police "disbursement" calls as "ridiculous left-liberal logic" that threatens the public

Former Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who led the Show-Me state during protests over the shooting death of Anthony Smith by police in St. Louis, said calls to dismantle law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's deaths are "ridiculous" and endanger the public.

Greitens, a Republican who had criticized the then Governor. Jay Nixon's handling of the 2014 Michael Brown protests told Jon Scott on "Fox Report" that a true leader would defend the police.

He reacted in kind when Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed amid calls to "go home" when the Democrat spoke up in a protest and refused to promise to dissolve his police department.

"Definancing the police is not just a bad idea: it is a horrible idea. It would lead to more violence. It would lead to more illegality," he said, as did other Minneapolis politicians, including City Council President Lisa Bender and the councilman Jeremiah Ellison. , son of state attorney general Keith Ellison, has called for "dismantling" the city department.

NYT EDITORIAL PAGE EDITORIAL GOES DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FUROR ON THE PUBLICATION OF SEN. COTTON OP-ED

"The people who would be hardest hit are the people who live in crime riddled communities. They need the support of our police officers and it is at times like this when we have to have people willing to step forward and say that we are behind of our police officers because they have a responsibility to protect the constitutional rights of everyone to protest peacefully, "said Greitens.

He added that the police were best able to handle the massive looting and violence in places like Philadelphia and New York, noting that on a recent afternoon in his own state, four Missouri officers were shot.

"We have to support the men and women who are on the front lines to protect us all."

He said massive calls to "underfund" the police departments of activists marching after Floyd's death exposed the dangerous undercurrent of left-wing ideology.

"What he has done is expose the ridiculous liberal logic of the marginal left," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greitens explained that for months the same leftists who punished or at least admonished people for disobeying executive orders related to the coronavirus involving religious services, business operations, and face masks since then seemed to be "really forgiving" thousands of people who They congregated, as well as being less strict with those involved in "real crimes" such as looting and arson.

"I think what happened is that people across the country have seen that there is a ridiculous liberal leftist logic that just doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense to American communities. It doesn't make sense to American citizens and, unfortunately, you & # 39; We are seeing the consequences of that in cities across the country. "

Fox News' Jon Scott contributed to this report.