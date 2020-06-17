Former MLB player Aubrey Huff continues to rant about the masks amid a coronavirus pandemic

Retired MLB star Aubrey Huff took to Twitter on Tuesday, claiming he would rather die of coronavirus than wear a mask and live in fear amid the pandemic.

The two-time World Series champion, whose career spanned 13 seasons, had previously tweeted on Monday that he would wear a mask within any business, declaring it "unconstitutional to enforce."

In a separate video from Twitter on Tuesday, Huff claimed that after the post, the "liberal left" had blamed him for "threatening the lives of millions of people."

"I understand that the coronavirus is real, and if you have pre-existing conditions or are an older person, and I know this sounds callous, but someone has to say it … you are morbidly obese, then stay f ** * home," said Huff.

He added: "Just because that is your difficult situation in life does not mean that everyone has to close."

Earlier in the day, he came to his own conclusion that the best thing for our country is to take off the masks, which says that "it would increase our immunity" because "at some point, we are all forced to find it [the virus] if it is so contagious as the "experts" say.

Health experts have stressed the importance of wearing masks to limit the spread of the virus, including Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said the masks really give him more freedom to get out.

"Some feel that the facial linings infringe their freedom of choice, but if they wear them more, we will have MORE freedom to go outside. The facial linings [lead to] less asymptomatic viral spread [lead to] more open places, and sooner!" Adams wrote on Twitter.

Studies have shown that masks are critical in stopping the spread and can greatly reduce transmission in the air. Experts have said that the masks could help the economy open sooner and allow more freedoms, as the public will worry less about infecting those most vulnerable to the virus.

"Our analyzes support the immediate and universal adoption of face masks by the public," said Dr. Richard Stutt, lead author of a study by the University of Cambridge and the University of Greenwich in the UK.

"If the widespread use of face masks by the public is combined with physical distancing and some blockage, it may offer an acceptable way to manage the pandemic and reopen economic activity long before there is a vaccine that works," added Dr. Stutt.

A separate study, conducted by a team of scientists in Hong Kong, found that the rate of contactless transmission via respiratory droplets or airborne particles decreased by up to 75 percent when masks were used.

"The findings implied for the world and the public is that the effectiveness of wearing masks against the coronavirus pandemic is enormous," said Dr. Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong who helped discover the SARS virus in 2003.

In the USA In the US, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,137,731 illnesses and at least 116,963 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Huff played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, the Houston Astros, the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants during his career.

