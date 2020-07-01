Former MMA star Gina Carano fumes after Instagram removed her nude photo

Former mixed martial arts star Gina Carano said Monday that Instagram removed a nude photo she posted on the social media site in which she was trying to send an empowering message.

Carano, 38, used a quote from Prince for his legend, according to Yahoo Sport Australia: “I find sexy freedom. I find freedom so sexy that I can't even explain it to you. You get up every day and feel like you can do anything. "

However, Carano's post violated the guidelines of the Instagram community and the photo was removed. The former fighter brought out her frustrations in a tweet.

"So that's what it is to be censored for no reason. The photo was removed by Instagram. Today there is much more important news, but it was some classic bulls: t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic It feels like I'm graduating Thank you Karen

For what it's worth, Instagram community guidelines prohibit nudity.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally created content showing sex, genitals, and close-ups of completely bare buttocks," the rules state.

"It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scars and women who are actively breastfeeding are allowed."

Carano never fought in the UFC, but was 7-1 in eight bouts in his MMA career. She fought in World Extreme Fighting, World Pro Fighting Championships, Strikeforce, and EliteXC. She lost her final fight against Cris Cyborg for the inaugural women's featherweight title.