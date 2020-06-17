Former Morgan Stanley executive sues, alleges racial discrimination in company

A week after James Gorman announced that Morgan Stanley would diversify his leadership and spend millions to raise his black executives, a woman who spent 16 years in charge of diversity at the company called him a hypocrite.

Marilyn Booker, a 26-year-old Morgan Stanley veteran who left in December, is suing the $ 895 billion financial services company Gorman and Managing Director Barry Krouk for racial discrimination.

"Black lives didn't matter at Morgan Stanley," Booker says in his Brooklyn federal lawsuit.

Booker said she was hampered by doing her job for years, including budget cuts so severe that she had to slip into her own pocket for events.

To add insult to injury, she was unceremoniously fired in December only to wake up six months after a New York Post story about Gorman throwing money at diversity because she was so "shocked" by protests of racial injustice across the country, said.

As The Post reported on June 9, Gorman told staff that the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police inspired him to promote two black women, create a new $ 25 million institution within Morgan Stanley dedicated to diversity and donate $ 5 million to the NAACP.

"The pain, fear, sadness, and anger that the black community, and also the vast majority of people around the world, feel is palpable," Gorman wrote at the time.

But Booker said her budget under Gorman was cut so low that she was forced to spend "thousands of her own dollars just to attend events that promoted diversity so that Morgan Stanley would not humbly humble himself."

And when they let her go on December 9, 2019, they told her that her diversity-focused position was simply being phased out.

"While Gorman is quick to pay for the diversity issue at Morgan Stanley because he suddenly 'moved', when it was Mrs. Booker's job to do exactly that … Morgan Stanley did nothing. rather than actively hindering your ability to do so, ”his lawsuit said.

Booker seeks damages in an amount that will be determined by a jury at trial.

Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment.