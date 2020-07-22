Former Morgan Stanley financial adviser accused of stealing $ 6 million from clients







Carter, 47, allegedly robbed the victims, including an elderly investment advisory client who had been saving a college fund for her grandchildren and people she knew "through family ties and friendship," according to a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The complaint alleges that he used the money to finance an expensive lifestyle that included a luxury car and a large mortgage.

Carter has yet to file a statement in response to the SEC charges. Federal criminal charges were also filed against Carter, of which he pleaded guilty Monday, according to a statement from the Maryland District Court.

"For more than 12 years, Michael Carter has perpetrated a blatant scheme that defrauded victim account holders whose investments he was supposed to protect," Maryland District Attorney Robert Hur said in the statement. "When his fraud was discovered, Carter paid some victims by taking money from other victim accounts."

Carter worked as a financial advisor and broker at Morgan Stanley ( em ) McLean, Virginia's office from 2006 to 2019, except for a period of several months in 2011, when he worked for another financial services company, according to the SEC's Register of Investment Advisers. He was fired from Morgan Stanley in July 2019 following allegations of embezzlement of client funds, the site shows, and he is no longer licensed to work as a broker or investment advisor.