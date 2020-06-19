Former NBA player, UNLV star says college did "the right thing" by tearing down controversial statue: "I'm proud"

Former NBA star and UNLV graduate Isaiah Rider says her alma mater did the "right" thing by removing the Hey Reb! statue on campus earlier this week about its Confederate ties.

Rider, 49, told TMZ Sports on Thursday that he is "proud" that the university acted so quickly to remove the statue representing the school mascot.

"I am proud. I think it is the right thing to do personally," he said. "I think it was well done, on time, there is no need to delay, there is no need to think about it."

UNLV President Marta Meana issued a statement on Twitter earlier this week confirming that the statue would be returned to its donor and that the university would be working next to address the school mascot.

"I wanted to let you know that Hey Reb! Tonight the statue was demolished in front of the Tam Alumni Center. In recent discussions with the donor, we mutually agreed that it was best to remove the statue and return it, "said Meana's statement.

“In the past few months, I have had conversations with various individuals and campus and community stakeholder groups about the best way for the university to move forward given recent events across our nation. That includes the future of our pet. The frequency of those conversations has increased in recent weeks, and I will have more to share with the campus once the listening tour is complete. ”

Rider, who played at UNLV from 1991 to 1993 before moving up to No. 5 in the NBA Draft, said he was always proud to be a Runnin rebel and was, at the time, unaware of the symbol's roots. .

"Honestly, at school, I wasn't aware. I wasn't as aware as I am now, as awake as I am now, as well-read as I am now."

He continued: “At the time at UNLV, no, it didn't bother me at all. I was a & # 39; Runnin & # 39; Rebel & # 39 ;. It didn't bother me at all, but later in life, when I learned certain things, like the Redskins' pet, I started to have a problem with that. "

Despite the controversy surrounding the pet, Rider added that he will always be proud of its origin.

"I would say to my people, my & # 39; Runnin & # 39; Rebels & # 39; out there, that look, we are UNLV for life. When we talk, I always say UNLV. I never say & # 39; Runnin & # 39; Rebel & # 39 ;. Not only because I really do not like it, but I am UNLV and we are UNLV for life and that does not change. "