Former NBA star Stephen Jackson says comments about DeSean Jackson were twisted, but apologizes







"It could have changed my words, but it's nothing I said that supports any of that," he told CNN Wednesday night. "It could have changed, but that's the end of it. I know I love everyone, and that's how I always stand up and won't let anyone undermine my character."

Stephen Jackson, who also works as a basketball analyst, was a friend of George Floyd, and became a fixture of the Black Lives Matter protests after his friend was killed by the Minneapolis police.

Following the backlash to his posts that attributed a trope to Adolf Hitler and said that the Jewish people planned to "extort the United States" and achieve "world domination," DeSean Jackson apologized.

In your apology post The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver said he will "fully educate himself" and work with local and national organizations to "be more informed and make a difference in our community."

Stephen Jackson chimed in, however, saying in a now-deleted instagram video that the soccer player "was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he's telling the truth. Right? He's telling the truth. You know that he does not hate anyone, but he tells the truth of the facts he knows and tries to educate others. " Later, he posted an Instagram post, "The pain of your races hurts no more than the pain of coming races. Don't act like your difficulties or more devastating than ours. And you wonder why we fight for equality. Common t The truth hurts. Never waste time explaining to people who never supported you anyway. Free game. " Pressed on why he seemed to defend DeSean Jackson after the latter apologized, Stephen Jackson said his words were more related to the Eagles' treatment of DeSean Jackson, juxtaposed on how the team responded to another wide receiver, now retired Riley Cooper, using the n-word seven years ago. Cooper is white. When asked again why he would jointly sign something that DeSean Jackson had withdrawn, Stephen Jackson replied: "Nice try. I've been here fighting for justice, for equality, and he was talking about equality, why they weren't handling Cooper. " and DeSean Jackson in another way. "As I said, they can turn as they like. You didn't hear a word from my mouth that said I hated the Jews. You didn't hear a word from my mouth that said I'm supporting Hitler. You can turn it however you want. I don't hate anyone. I've I've been defending everyone. " He will continue that fight, he said, "and that's just the end of it."

CNN's Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.





