Former New Jersey Starbucks Employee Arrested for Allegedly Spitting on Drinks by Police Officers

Kevin A. Trejo, 21, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluids; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a dangerous or physically dangerous condition, according to a Park Ridge police statement.

As of Tuesday night, CNN was unable to identify or contact Trejo's legal counsel for comment.

Police received information that a Park Ridge cafeteria employee was spitting into the drinks of officers who frequented the store, and an investigation confirmed that information, according to the statement.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the facility's management in the statement for their cooperation and said the incident appeared to be isolated and only involved Trejo.