Former New Jersey Starbucks Employee Arrested for Allegedly Spitting on Drinks by Police Officers

Kevin A. Trejo, 21, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluids; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a dangerous or physically dangerous condition, according to a Park Ridge police statement.
As of Tuesday night, CNN was unable to identify or contact Trejo's legal counsel for comment.
Police received information that a Park Ridge cafeteria employee was spitting into the drinks of officers who frequented the store, and an investigation confirmed that information, according to the statement.
Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the facility's management in the statement for their cooperation and said the incident appeared to be isolated and only involved Trejo.
Starbucks called the behavior "reprehensible" and said the company promptly investigated after learning of the allegations. The suspect is no longer a Starbucks employee.
"We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department. We want everyone who enters our stores to receive a positive experience and when that does not happen, we will move quickly to address it and be held accountable. We will continue to support Park Ridge Police in their investigation and has a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe, "said a Starbucks spokesperson.