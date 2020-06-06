Former New York Governor George Pataki: NYPD & # 39; caught in the middle & # 39; of the political ineptitude of the state

The New York City Police Department is caught in the sights of the state's inept political leadership, former New York Republican Governor George Pataki said Saturday.

In an interview on Cavuto LIVE with host Charles Payne, Pataki said it made him "extremely sad" to see both the rampant anti-political sentiment and the free violence and destruction caused by rioters and looters since the protests against the death of George Floyd they seized the nation. .

"For someone like me who cares about the city and tried for more than a decade to make it a better place, to see completely inept political leadership at all levels is really very tragic," he admitted.

In all, more than 2,000 people have been arrested in the course of the week-long protests in the Big Apple.

"And it's the mayor, it's the governor, it's the district attorneys, but it's not the police. They are the ones caught in the middle," Pataki said.

"Let me give you an example," he continued. "They can arrest someone for first-degree disturbances, a serious crime. That person cannot be detained on bail. They have to be released with what is called a fine to appear. So hundreds and hundreds of rioters, not protesters, rioters and the looters have been arrested by the police and are being released the same day. "

"So the police are caught in the middle," Pataki explained. "There is totally inept political leadership at all levels in New York. And, I'm just praying that … this great city … one of the symbols of America can come back when this happens behind us."

Pataki also cited flaws in criminal and bail laws and procedures, including the inability to detain felony defendants who are then released within the hour and commit a second crime the same day.

"Governor Cuomo rammed this so-called bail reform in Albany last year. It's the law in New York State: First-degree riots, you can't stop the person. You have to be released without bail. First-degree assault, a serious crime: they must be released without bail. Aggravated criminal mischief: a serious crime: they must be released without bail, "he lamented. "And yet the police are being criticized. The police are doing everything in their power with the law that is horrible and the leadership that is completely incompetent."

Pataki assured Payne that without the NYPD to protect New York City residents, violent crime "would go through the roof."

"We (no longer) have the law. You get rid of the police: we are going to see chaos on the streets of New York," he concluded.