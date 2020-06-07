Former New York Police Detective Criticizes New Police Reform Measures

Former New York Police Doctor Oscar Odom on Sunday criticized police reform measures taken by the left and members of Congress.

"It is like they are throwing the baby in the tub," Odom told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"If you want to nationalize something about the use of force and make it general, that's fine. But qualified immunity? We go out and make decisions in a fraction of a second that can cause our lives," said Odom.

Odom went on to say, “And then, by a split second decision, then now you want to attack me, you want to sue me, do you want to take my property? Again, like some good men, I mean, grab a gun and take a pose. Join me."

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER OF SOCIAL MEDIA CALLING FOR THE ELIMINATION OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS ON & # 39; CENSORSHIP & # 39;

Meanwhile, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, supported her weight behind a growing movement to dismantle police departments that has become a rallying cry for some protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The progressive brand of fire put its stamp of approval on the far-left lawsuit as a political solution to combat police brutality and racial injustice during a primary debate in Congress that aired Friday night on NY1.

Ocasio-Cortez said she is "actively engaged in defending" a "cut in our New York police budget and spending a $ 6 billion New York police budget that costs us books in the hands of our children and It costs us a much-needed investment in NYCHA [New York City Authority Housing] and public housing. "

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez echoed the demands of Black Lives Matter and law enforcement activists that New York City should spend less on surveillance and spend that money on resources that would help black communities thrive, such as education. , housing and social services.

That stance puts her at odds with Congressional Black Caucus President and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who say they do not support efforts to dismantle police departments.

Ocasio-Cortez offered his support to the #DefundthePolice movement by presenting his political solutions to police reforms. It also wants to end qualified immunity, which protects police officers from legal liability, and it also wants to end the transfer of military equipment to police departments.